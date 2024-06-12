New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,161 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 69.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 93.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 1,312,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.37%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.