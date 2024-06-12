New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of United Fire Group worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 138,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.16 million, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.40. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -92.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,500 and have sold 7,500 shares valued at $162,775. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

