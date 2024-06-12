New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.95. 595,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,232. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on H shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,999,229 shares of company stock valued at $313,139,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

