New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. 520,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,503. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.24 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

