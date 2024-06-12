New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $653,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,049,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 272,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 438,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $870,576.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

