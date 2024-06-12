New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $737,000 Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 737,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

GRBK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 545,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Articles

