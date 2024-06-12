New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 114.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after buying an additional 263,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.69. 111,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

