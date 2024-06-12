New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,035. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $986.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $350,254 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.