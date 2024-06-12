Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.63

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 36200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on NR. B. Riley upped their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in Newpark Resources by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

