NFT Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,828.12 or 1.00049383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00089779 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.