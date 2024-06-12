Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 22,401,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 90,072,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday.

Nikola Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $689.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,262,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nikola by 65.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nikola by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,646,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 454,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

