NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 26,875,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 56,637,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

