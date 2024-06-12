Noble Financial Raises Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target to $53.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Noble Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $261.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

