Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. 66,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
Northern Empire Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25.
Northern Empire Resources Company Profile
Northern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sterling gold project located in Nye County, Nevada; the Richardson property covering an approximately 11,300 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Hilltop gold property covering an approximately 12,600 hectares located to the southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.
