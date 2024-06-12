Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 250,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $89.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

