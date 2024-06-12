NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of XSNX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,585. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

