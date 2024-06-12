Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novavax

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 337,071 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.41) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.