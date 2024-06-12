Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 116.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 476.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 77,615 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 821,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 108,921 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,533,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NUW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

