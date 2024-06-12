Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,770. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

