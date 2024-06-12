Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NPCT opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,236,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,209,475.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 202,908 shares of company stock worth $2,069,225.

