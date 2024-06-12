Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

JQC stock remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,295. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.