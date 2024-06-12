Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. 11,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,462. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.
About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.