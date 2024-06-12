Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 1st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NMCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $11.03.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

