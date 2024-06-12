NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,030,000 shares, an increase of 947.1% from the May 15th total of 27,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 475,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.47. 232,647,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,442,625. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $3,023,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $25,395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 158.9% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

