NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $145.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $1,200.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,023,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

