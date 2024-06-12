NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $126.88 and last traded at $126.07, with a volume of 101800680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $728,543,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 6,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.