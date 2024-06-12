NXP Semiconductors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.03. 390,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,064. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

