NXP Semiconductors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.03. 390,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,064. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
