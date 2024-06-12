Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) CEO Chady M. Alahmar Sells 17,165 Shares

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 1,684,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,827. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

