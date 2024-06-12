ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading 0.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.15. 282,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,839,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.