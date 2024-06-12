ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading 0.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $79.36 and last traded at $79.15. 282,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,839,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK
ONEOK Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
ONEOK Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- Trading Halts Explained
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.