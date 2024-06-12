Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 240 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.3% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after buying an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after buying an additional 298,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,295,000 after buying an additional 255,690 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.18. 937,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

