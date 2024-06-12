Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $187.23. 27,235,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,160,086. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

