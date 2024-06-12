Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 787.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Osino Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Osino Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 15,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

