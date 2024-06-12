Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 787.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Osino Resources Stock Down 0.4 %
Osino Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 15,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Osino Resources Company Profile
