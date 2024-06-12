Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells C$115,950.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00.

Victor Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

