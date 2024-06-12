Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 688,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

