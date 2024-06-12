Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of OXLCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $22.66.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
