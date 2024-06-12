Pacific Financial Group Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. 185,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,312. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

