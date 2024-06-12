Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. 387,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.