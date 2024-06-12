Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 312 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IVW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. 1,557,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,633. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.