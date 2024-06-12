Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.9% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $23.09. 11,957,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 58,456,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Specifically, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376,560 shares of company stock valued at $240,032,613. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.81, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 601,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

