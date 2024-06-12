Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $193.34 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,279,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,342,000. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 302,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,689,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,451 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,074 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 5,082,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

