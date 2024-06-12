Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $94.85 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,715,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,850,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 2.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,180,000 after acquiring an additional 974,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,458,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 786,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

