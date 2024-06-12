Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,316,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 442,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,930. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

