Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 494.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.20. 5,779,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.