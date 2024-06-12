Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom stock traded up $34.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,495.51. 4,398,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,342.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.74.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
