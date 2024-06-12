Pathstone Holdings LLC Takes $485.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 956,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,301,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.38% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 50,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.27. 794,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,503. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.04 and a 200 day moving average of $520.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

