Pathstone Holdings LLC Takes $65.71 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $65,712,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.6 %

V stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.26. 5,092,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,450. The firm has a market cap of $494.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.49 and its 200 day moving average is $272.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

