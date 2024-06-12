Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 867,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

