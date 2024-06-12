Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Report on Patterson Companies
Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.
Patterson Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patterson Companies
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.