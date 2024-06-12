Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.