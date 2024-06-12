Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $135.76 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $135.76 million and $1.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001753 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 135,769,151 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

