PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $81.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

